BURHANPUR: Ganpati Naka police arrest man accused of rape, kidnapping following victim’s complaint

Burhanpur: Ganpati Naka police station staff have arrested a person accused raping and then forcefully taking the victim to Hoshangabad on pretext of marrying her.

On January 11, the victim had given a statement at Ganpati Naka police station that the accused entered her house, raped her and also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Later on, he took her to Hoshangabad forcefully on the pretext of marrying her. The police then registered a case against the accused.

When the accused came to know that a case has been registered against him, he fled and kept on changing his address to evade arrest. Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha set up a team to arrest the accused. The police team led by sub inspector Rajendra Ingle arrested the accused on January 30, acting on the information given by the informer.