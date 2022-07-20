e-Paper Get App

Burhanpur: Former Congress leader booked for blackmailing Navlakhe

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
Representative Picture |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police have booked former Congress Scheduled Caste unit president Vinod More in connection with the case of embezzlement and misappropriation of government funds meant for the district hospital here in Burhanpur.

According to Burhanpur police, Vinod was blackmailing Dr Prateek Navlakhe of the district hospital and illegally recovered Rs 8.7 lakh.

Vinod has also been made an accused in the district hospital scam. He had gone missing as soon as he got to know that the police were investigating the matter. Police have constituted a team to find and arrest him. According to Dr Prateek Navlakhe, he had given him Rs 7.7 lakh through an online medium and the remaining Rs one lakh was paid in cash.

Many cases have already been registered against Vinod including a case in connection with the illegal recovery of rupees 20, 00, 000 from the biodiesel pump operator near Jhiri. He also physically assaulted the operator, later he was nabbed by the cops and was sent to jail. Even before this, more than a dozen cases had been registered against him.

So far, 14 people have been arrested for this scam. CMHO office's NRHM Sushant Jimnekar was also called to the police station for investigation.

article-image

