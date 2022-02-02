Burhanpur: Five teachers arrested for forging documents in Teachers' recruitment scam

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police arrested five more accused in connection with the 2018 Teacher Recruitment scam. The accused teachers submitted fake documents to get the jobs.

Those who have been arrested include, Umesh Yayde, 35, a resident of Dutt Mandir Chinchala, Primary School Karonia Falya; Narendra Mahajan, 31, a resident of Dapora, Shahpur, primary school Baldi; Mahendra Patil, 46, a resident of Navalnagar, Jhiri, primary school Gorkheda; Yogesh Bhagat, 46, a resident of Lodhipura, Primary Shala Karonia Falya and Pratibha Tulskar, 46, a resident of New Indira Colony, Primary School Chamaria's Dera. So far 20 arrests have been made in connection with the teachersí recruitment scam.

Kotwali police station have registered cases against them under Section 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, 204, 120 (B), 409 of Indian Penal Code for taking jobs by forging documents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:36 PM IST