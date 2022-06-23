Burhanpur: District Hospital employees hold demo over pending salary

Representative Photo | PTI Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The staff appointed by Rogi Kalyan Samiti at the District Hospital held a demonstration on the hospital premises on Thursday to protest against non-payment of their salary for the past five months. The work at the hospital was affected for some time due to the demonstration.

According to one of the workers, four to five months ago, a junk scandal to the tune of Rs 9 cr was detected in the hospital. The police had lodged an FIR against the then civil surgeon and AMO. Investigations into the case are still going on and hospital management said that they are unable to pay the due salary till the investigations are going on.

Another worker added that with no salary, they are having a tough time managing their household front.