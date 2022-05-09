Burhanpur: District administration to bulldoze illegal colonies

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration is going to take action against illegal colonies developed on the agricultural land without Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) registration, town and country planning approval, or registration with the competent authorities.

The administration is going to take action after a long time in the district as the department notified about 125 illegal colonies. Soon the district administration will run a campaign to legalise these illegal colonies. Even after this, the colonisers who will not legalise his colony, an FIR will be registered against him.

Locals claimed that many illegal colonies have mushroomed in the district as the land mafia has developed more than a hundred colonies on agricultural land without competent permission and sold these plots to the customers.

This land mafia’s not only fooling innocent buyers but also causing revenue loss to the authorities.

After receiving complaints, district collector Praveen has given instructions to take action against illegal colonies on agricultural land without permission. The administration removed electric poles, marking stones on the plots and temporary roads in the colonies.

Notice will be given to all and the administration will ask for necessary documents including diversion, the permission of the TNCP department, registration from RERA and others. If the colonies do not fulfil all these within the time limit, then FIR will be registered against them.

Notably only required permission, but active nexus of land mafia selling one plot to more than one person.

No permission from TNCC, not even RERA registration

According to sources, most of the colonists have done diversion on agricultural land only from the SDM office, whereas to develop the colony, permission has to be taken by passing the map of the colony from the TNCP department. Also, it is mandatory to register in RERA.

RERA is an organisation formed to protect the rights of those who invest or buy plot flats in the colony. The colonists have neither taken permission from TNCP nor registered in RERA if they do not legalise the illegal ones.

FIR will be done – SDM

SDM KR Badole and tehsildar Mukesh Kashiv told that about 125 colonies have been identified whose papers will be checked, permission from TNCP, RERA registration and diversion of land have been done or not, 8 to 10 days by issuing notice Even after this, if the illegal colony is not legalised, then FIR will be done.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:30 PM IST