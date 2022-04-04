Burhanpur: Covid inoculation drive conducted for children in 12-14 yrs age group

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination drive against coronavirus for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years was conducted here at Modern India School on Thursday.

Over 90 children between 12 to 14 years of age were vaccinated against Covid 19. Enthusiasm and anxiety were witnessed among children while getting jabs. They are being administered Biological E's Corbevax vaccine which aims to protect children against Covid-19.

Doctors are also providing medicines to children in view of the possible side effects after getting the Covid 19 vaccine. Parents of children appreciated the move. Amit Mishra, director of Modern India School, expressed gratitude to the district administration and parents for collaborating in the vaccination drive.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:33 PM IST