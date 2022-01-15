Burhanpur: Congress leader held for demanding Rs 20L from biodiesel pump owner

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nimbola police here in Burhanpur arrested one Right to Information (RTI) activist and ex-Scheduled Caste Cell president of Congress Vinod More for demanding Rs 20 lakh from a bio-diesel pump owner Madan Lal Choudary.

Police said that More was claiming that the pump is illegal. Choudhary lodged a complaint with Nimbola police station that More is demanding Rs 20 lakhs by terming his biodiesel pump as illegal.

Based on his statement, police arrested More from his Indira Colony situated resident on Thursday late in the evening and later on Friday produced him before local court, from where he was sent to jail.

Nibola police station in-charge Jagdish Kumar Jhinjhore said More was booked under Sections 294, 323, 327, 506 of Indian Penal Code.

Bio diesel pump operator Madan Lal Chaudhary has told the Nimbola police that he has started operating the bio-diesel pump with permission from the government.

On Thursday, Congress leader Vinod More reached the pump and demanded money, he also abused and assaulted the complainant. Due to which he has suffered a serious injury to his stomach.

Another businessman from the town and Madan Lal's friend Pankaj Palod, intervened to resolve the issue. But More stayed put in Madanlal's cabin and kept demanding money.

An audio and video recording of the conversation with More has also been submitted to the police.

FIR against fifth party leader

Vinod More is the fifth Congress leader against whom an FIR has been registered within a year. In the past, a case of rape has been registered against Sheikh Mushtaq, who was the district president of the minority cell on the complaint of a woman leader of the Congress. A case was registered against Noor Qazi, son of the former MLA, for renting out government land. A Youth Congress district president Mehmood Ansari and ex-councilor Kalim Khan were booked for rape on the complaint of a woman. At present, due to the dissolution of the executive, the Congress does not even have a district president.

