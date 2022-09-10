Burhanpur: Collector orders ban on animal fairs, haat markets amid fear of Lumpy virus in district

Lumpy skin disease in cattle | Representative Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing fear of lumpy virus skin diseases, Burhanpur district collector Praveen Singh issued prohibitory orders under section 144, banning animal fairs, haat markets in the district.

At present, in Burhanpur district, many animals have been infected by the Lumpi virus and a few animals have been found dead. The infection is spreading mainly among the cows.

In view of the disease, collector Singh on Friday evening implemented prohibitory orders in the border area of Burhanpur district under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973.

The lumpy skin disease has been spreading from one animal to another by mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks etc. The virus spreading in cows is being compared to the deadly coronavirus among humans.

Meanwhile, after the implementation of prohibitory orders, cattle fairs, and animal markets have been banned. The events related to the bullfight in the border area of the district have been completely banned. The entry of animals has been restricted from other districts and states within the limits of the Burhanpur district area. Restrictions have also been imposed on the release of animals by livestock owners for grazing in forests, public places and drinking water from public water bodies.

This order will remain in force till October 8, 2022. Violation of the order will amount to an offence punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

