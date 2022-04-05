Burhanpur: Badminton tourney for girls organised at Vagheshwari fair for first time

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Many sports even including badminton, cricket and kabaddi competitions are being held at the going Maa Vagheshwari Gramodaya Mela at Dhamangaon village, in order to encourage sports activities. Many teams from both Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra from the nearby areas are participating in the competitions.

This is the first time when a badminton tournament for girls is being organised and girls from both states are participating with great enthusiasm.

Former minister Archana Chitnis encouraged the participating players in the badminton and kabaddi competitions. She also met the people during her visit to the fair.

In the kabaddi and cricket competitions, the winning team will get Rs 21,000 and the runners-up team will get Rs 15,000. A large number of teams are participating in kabaddi and cricket competitions. In the girl's badminton competition, the winners will get Rs 11,000, while the runners-up will get Rs 7,000.

Free health camp organised

A large number of villagers thronged the free health camp held at the Gramoday Fair. Many expert doctors and health official rendered their services in the camp. Along with the distribution of free medicines and advice, pathology investigations were also done free of cost. Ayushman cards for eligible beneficiaries are being made for free in the Health Service Camp. Former minister Archana Chitnis said that 14 years ago, she first had the good fortune of coming to the Vagheshwari premises about 14 years.

