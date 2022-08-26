Burhanpur: Another student injured in van-truck collision dies

Representative image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Pallavi Mahajan, a college student who was injured in a road accident recently succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital here in Burhanpur on Friday.

Before this, two college students Pooja Ravindra (19), Vidhya Tukaram, both residents of Bambhada village and their van driver Dinesh Mahajan (40) were killed and six others injured when a speeding truck hit their vehicle on Indore – Icchapur state highway near Shahpur village on Tuesday.

The van carrying students was heading towards Burhanpur from a nearby village.

