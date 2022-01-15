Burhanpur: 30 more test corona positive, tally reaches 111

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur recorded a spike in corona cases with 30 more people testing positive of Covid-19 on Friday.

With this, total number of active patients in the district has gone up to 111.

Burhanpur was the first district in the state to become corona-free district after second wave started abating across the state.

The administration was high on vigil against those who were entering the district from Maharashtra. Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh shared its border with three districts of Mahrashtra.

Local officials claimed that the infection is spreading at rapid pace but people are roaming in the town without following proper Covid-19 protocol.

Apart from urban areas, now the infection is spreading rapidly in rural areas as well. On Friday, those who were tested positive includes 22 men and eight women.

Most new cases are of persons who have contact history with infected persons.

The district administration is appealing to the people to follow the corona guidelines. Challan is being issued to people flouting corona norms. Vaccination is underway for the youths in age group of 15 years to 18 years.

