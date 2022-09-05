Buranabad: Deputy commissioner inspects Navodaya school

Buranabad (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy commissioner, Bhopal, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, regional office, C Hari Babu, conducted an inspection at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Buranabadin Ujjain district on Monday.

Deputy commissioner Babu visited the school premises, after that he inspected the residential premises of the students including hostels, and also interacted with the children and inquired about their problems and the facilities provided by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

He inspected the school eatery and he praised the quality of food provided by the school to the children. In the next phase, the academic building, various laboratories and library were inspected by the deputy commissioner.

After the inspection, a meeting of staff was taken by the deputy commissioner and personally interacted with each staff to know their problems, as well as to guide all the teaching staff in their academic activities and to run their official work systematically and for the all-round development of the students. Necessary suggestions and guidelines were provided. During this time all the activities of the school were provided to the deputy commissioner by Dr KB Gupta, the principal of the school.