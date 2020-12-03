Building permission stopped in 2 colonies, licence of two builders cancelled

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation has cracked the whip against colonizers who either are evading property tax or not paying it fully.

The IMC on Thursday stopped building permissions in two colonies and cancelled licence of two colonizers who did not pay full amount of property tax despite been served notice for the same.

The action was taken on the basis of an investigation report submitted a committee formed to looking into property accounts of colonizers. The committee led by additional municipal commissioner SK Chaitanya examined the assets of various colonies from fiscal 2014-15 and their property tax accounts.

The committee found that builder of Sky City Colony situated near Bada Bangarda had been paying property tax for 226336 square feet since fiscal 2014-15 whereas he was supposed to deposit tax for net planning area of 413083 sqft as per the Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Determination of Annual Letting Value of Buildings /Lands) Rules 1997.

Resultantly, the colonizer was issued notice by the IMC for paying the difference amount of the property tax.

Similarly, the colonizer of Krishna Park colony in village Chhota Bangarda had been paying property tax for 232576 square feet area since fiscal 2014-15 whereas he was supposed to deposit tax for net planning area of 422742 sqft as per the Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Determination of Annual Letting Value of Buildings /Lands) Rules 1997.

He too was issued notice by the IMC for paying the difference amount of the property tax.

However, the notices fell on deaf ears.

Resultantly, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal ordered of stopping building construction permissions in the colonies developed by the defaulting colonizers till further orders.

Santosh Devkaan Private Limited, which got ​​development permission on 10.462 hectare of land in LImbodi but it deposited tax for lesser amount of area so was asked to pay difference amount on 366519 sqft since fiscal 2014-15.

Similarly, Shiv Enterprises which had got development permission on 2.604 hectares of land in Khajrana but , it deposited tax for lesser amount of area so was asked to pay difference amount on 16207 sq ft since fiscal 2014-15.

On non-deposit of the difference amount, IMC revoked the licence of both the above colonizers and deposit bank guarantee has been confiscated.