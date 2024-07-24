Budget 2024: Budget Will Help In Making Prosperous India, Says CA Pukhraj Bandi, Senior Partner M/S M. Mehta & Company.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Budget 2024 as proposed by the Finance Minister is an excellent and outstanding full-year Budget for FY 2024-25 which will help in moving towards making a prosperous India.

On the income tax side, there have been several breaks. The cut in long-term capital gains tax to 12.5% will be welcomed by all sections of the society and this will spark a boom in the real estate market. There has been some increase in the exemption limits for income tax, which will help the middle class.

For the salaried class, the standard deduction is proposed to be increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs 75,000. The limit of exemption of Long Term Capital Gain on sale of shares u/s 112A is also proposed to be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs. 1.25 Lakh. Tax on Short Term Capital on sale of shares is proposed to be increased from 15% to 20%. The Finance Minister also proposed to introduce a new scheme ‘Vivad Se Vishwas 2024’ for settlement of pending appeals.

Non-reporting of small foreign assets has penal consequences currently, under the Black Money Act. Such non-reporting of movable assets up to Rs 20 Lakh is proposed to be depanelised. It is also proposed that income from buyback of shares by companies be taxable in the hands of investors as dividend instead of the current regime of additional income tax in the hands of the company. Thus overall in my opinion the budget is good considering the present global economic conditions.