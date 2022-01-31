BUDGET 2022 WISH LIST: Hemmed by falling income and rising inflation people crying for relief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables budget for fiscal 2022-23 on Tuesday, people be it the middle class, farmers, industrialists, educationalists, salaried persons etc are all keeping their fingers crossed and praying for relief at these trying times of Covid-19. Free Press talked to people from different sectors and different classes to know about their exceptions from the Union budget.

Middle class wants tax breaks

The most important thing for middle class in Union Budget is changes in income tax slabs and rates. With the pandemic leading to salary cuts, the middle class is seeking measures to help increase savings. We expect a tax break in this year's Union Budget. We expect the Centre to maintain the zero income tax bracket at Rs 5 lakhs and increase the standard deduction limit to Rs 1 lakh. We also expect relief in investments like home loans, insurance, property tax etc. We also want the Centre to increase limits on tax exemptions related to investments (section 80 C) from Rs 1 lakh to 3 lakhs, thus offering relief to the cash-starved middle class.- Ajay Pandey, factory worker

Partnership tax should also be reduced

Purchasing capacity of people has reduced due to hike in raw material and finish product since Covid-19 outbreak. So, the tax exemption limit should be increased from existing Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Secondly, like corporate tax was reduced last year, this year partnership tax should also be reduced from the existing 30 per cent. Import duty of essential items should be reduced and non-essential items' duty should be increased to such a level that local products get cheaper than foreign products. For small scale units and micro-units, the GSTR form and income tax forms should be made simpler. As part of ease of doing business, these forms should be reduced to one page so that one can fill it easily. -Pramod Dafaria, president, Association of Industries MP



Minimum alterative tax should be suspended

If we want new industries to come up then minimum alternative tax should be suspended for nearly five years. This minimum alternative tax is a huge issue for new industries and it does not bring any profit to them. Besides, dividend distribution tax should also be reduced as there is double taxation on it. MSMEs require a lot of support. Like previously the government brought Rs 20 lakh crore support but there was not much cash outflow. So the MSMEs did not get any major benefit from it. MSMEs require proper support at this point. -Gautam Kothari, president, Pithampur Industrial Association





Hopes for revolutionary budget for education sector

The pandemic has resulted in a tremendous learning loss for students and financial loss to educational institutions across the country. Now, students are coming back in phase manners in HEIs. Now, it is an essential need that Govt sets up a programme to fill this gap. There must be a massive focus on a robust and improved digital infrastructure. Last year, amid the Covid 19 pandemic situation, the budget in education sector was slashed by 6 per cent. It is a wish among all of us eduprenuers that this year the allocation must of between 10-15 per cent to compensate for last year. -Dr S M Anas Iqbal, academic director, Vishisht School of Management

WHAT DOCTORS WANT

Health budget must be increased to 3-5 per cent of GDP

Government must increase the health budget to 3-5 per cent of GDP with more focus on increasing medical facilities in small towns and villages (CHC, PHC). Government must include free HPV vaccination for the prevention of cervical cancer in the national immunisation program and must increase taxes on tobacco products to curtail its usage to protect people from cancer, cardiac, lung and many other diseases. -Dr Dilip Kumar Acharya, National Chairman- IMA Cancer and Tobacco Control Committee

Enhance AYUSH research

AYUSH treatments have proven their mettle in the treatment of Covid and post-Covid complications. Government must enhance AYUSH facilities and must increase the budget for the research in AYUSH. Treatment of anaemia and malnutrition is simple through AYUSH and this must be in the government's focus. -Dr AK Dwivedi, Member Scientific advisory board, Ministry of AYUSH

WHAT FARMERS WANT

Schemes must be implemented properly

“Whatever be the announcement for farmers, that must be implemented properly. Government must focus on fixing a deadline for insurance disbursement and also work on decreasing the cost of farming i.e. by controlling the prices of diesel, fertilisers, and seeds as rates of these things are increasing but not so of the crops. MNREGA should also be used for the right purpose.” -Jagdish Rawliya, State secretary, Kisan Sena, Madhya Pradesh

Government must focus on organic farming

“Government must announce facilities and relief in organic farming. Benefits and subsidies for farmers using chemical fertilizers must be given to those who opted for organic farming as well. A strong step to control the farming costs - like seeds, fertilisers etc should be taken." -Anand Singh Thakur, Prant Jaivik Pramukh, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh.

School Education

"Inflation needs to be checked. I expect the budget will bring down the price of fuel and gas. This is a must for people to be able to do anything else in any other field." -Deven Sonwani, Divisional officer, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education



Senior Citizen

“Along with increasing the income tax exemption limit for senior citizens, other tax concessions should be given. Apart from controlling the rising inflation, there should be provisions to make treatment and medicines affordable for senior citizens. This will give relief to the common man. Cost of education should also be brought down" -Santosh Goyal, Social worker



Homemaker

“Oil, ghee, milk and milk products, LPG are basic needs for every household. Prices of all these basics have inflated. Taxes on quality cosmetics are always high. All these basic needs should get some relief."-Richa Kaul, Bhagwandin Nagar, Indore

