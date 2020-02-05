Budget 2020: Mhow-Sanawad gauge conversion project gets Rs 369 crore

Indore: In the union budget for 2020-2021, an outlay of Rs 603 crore for four prominent railway projects pertaining to city has been sanctioned. The highest Rs 369 crore is made for gauge conversion of Mhow-Sanawad section of Ratlam-Akola gauge conversion.

Out of four railway projects, most challenging is Mhow-Sanawad gauge conversion line, which passes through tough terrain for which Rs 369 crore outlay has been proposed. This project includes gauge conversion of 22-kilometre long Ujjain-Chandrawatiganj section. In last budget, Rs 238 crore were allocated for this project.