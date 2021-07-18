Ujjain: Broken engagement drives woman to cyber crime, held

Ujjain: The local police have arrested a woman who posted objectionable content after creating a fake Facebook ID of a woman constable. The engagement of the girl was broken. The same man was wed the woman constable.

She was irate over her broken engagement so wanted to harass the woman constable. An FIR was lodged by Basanti, a woman constable posted in the DRP Lines, that she is being defamed by some unknown person who is posting objectionable content by making her Facebook ID.

During the probe cyber cell of police found that the fake ID was created by Hansa Malviya, a resident of Dodkhedi, Tanodiya (Agar).

Hansa was upset that her fiancé had called off the engagement and married Basanti. Troubled by the break-up of the relationship, Hansa committed a cyber crime to defame Basanti. The police have confiscated Hansa’s mobile.