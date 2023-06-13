Bridal Shock For Groom: Bride Decamps With Rs 1L Just Before Marriage

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic incident reported from Khargone district, a 'Looteri Dulhan' and her brother duped a man on the pretext of marriage and decamped with Rs 1 lakh that they had taken from the groom ostensibly for purchasing jewellery before their court marriage scheduled for Tuesday.

As per details, the wedding of Rameshwar Wankhede, a resident of Dhol village that falls under Dhamnod police station, was fixed with Mamta Waskale, daughter of Mayaram Waskale of Sanghvi village that falls under Segaon janpad panchayat.

The groom accompanied by groomsmen reached Khargone court on Tuesday morning for court marriage. Later, the bride along with her brother Suresh also reached the premises and took Rs 1 lakh from the groom for purchasing jewellery for her.

Before the completion of the documentation work in the court, the bride and her brother fled with the money. The groom failed in his attempt to connect with the bride and her family members over repeated attempts. He was shocked to find the bride and acquaintances had fled.

The matter came to light after the victim filed a complaint with Kotwali police station, after feeling deceived and cheated. Police have been trying to nab the woman and others involved in the crime.