BoycottPanipat: Protest against Panipat reaches Indore

Indore: The dispute over the history based move ‘Panipat’ have begin in the city. Members of Jat community are anguish over the wrong depiction of the character of Bharatpur Ruler Maharaj Surajmal in the movie.

CL Mukati, president of All India Jat Mahasabha, Indore, informed that we are anguished over the highlighting the wrong facts about history and Maharaja Surajmal in the movie. The image of Maharaj is dishonored. Without studying the history in proper way, film producer Ashotosh Gowarikar has tried to malign the huge character of Maharaja Surajmal. Maharaja is portrait as greedy and a person using indecent language. This thing never matches with the right facts of the history. We have decided to oppose it. On Thursday, we will tender a memorandum to collector at 1.30 demanding either correction in the facts should be made or the movie should be banned. Subsequently, stage a dharna outside the INOX Theater from 2.30 pm.