BoycottCAB: After Assam, protest against CAB and NRC reaches Indore

Indore: The protest from Assam has spread to Indore as well, as members of the Muslim community staged a protest at Regal Square on Saturday against the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) — a move that many Muslim leaders see as an effort to marginalise their community in India.

“We will launch a mass movement across the State after the Assembly elections to raise our voice against the unjust changes made to the citizenship laws,” said religious leader Rehan Farooqui, leading the protest. He accused the Government of passing rules on beck and call of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and trying to shake the democratic foundation of the country.

Farooqui said that the amendments are in contradiction with article 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Passed by Lok Sabha on December 9 and Rajya Sabha on December 11, CAB debars Muslim refugees from three Islamic countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — from attaining Indian citizenship. NRC, on the other hand, is a process that will help the Government identify the citizens of the country and filter out illegal settlers.

“The Constitution of India gives equal rights to all citizens irrespective of his caste, creed and religious background. By introducing this rule, the Government is going against the Babasaheb Ambedkar and other likeminded freedom fighters who fought for the country,” Farooqui said.