Borewell Digging In MP: Parvati Mitra Mandal sends memorandum to CM advising caution

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum regarding cautions to be followed before digging a borewell was sent to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by social organisation Parvati Mitra Mandal through speed post.

The organisation has also submitted a similar memorandum to collector Anup Kumar Singh during a public hearing on Tuesday. Social activist Sunil Jain said that many toddlers died after falling into open wells and bore wells across the country.

He further said that very recently a 2.5-year-old Shristi who fell into a 300-feet open bore well in Sehore district lost her life while she was being rescued by NDRF, Army and a special robot.

While expressing concern over this matter, organisational and social activist Sunil Jain demanded the CM and the collector to release a guideline to be followed by citizens before digging a bore well in the home or in a farm.

They said that the diameter of the bore well should not be more than six inches. They also suggested that the casing in each bore should be at least four to five feet above ground level. A large number of members from the organisation were present.

