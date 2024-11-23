Boost Your Vision: Amla Makes Waves In Madhya Pradesh's Local Markets | FP Photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): The arrival of Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, has increased significantly as winter approaches. Currently, it is being sold at prices ranging from Rs 25 to 30 per kg. On Sunday, the market saw 10 to 15 carts of Amla, with prices reaching Rs 50 to 60 per kg. Amla is often referred to as a superfood for winter due to its numerous health benefits.

According to Dr Shirish Jaiswal, consuming Amla can help maintain youthful skin and prevent the appearance of wrinkles, thanks to its rich content of antioxidants and Vitamin C.

Regular consumption of Amla can also help combat common winter ailments such as cold, cough, flu and fever. Dr Anamika Jain emphasises that Amla is particularly beneficial during the winter months when people face issues like hair fall, dry skin and wrinkles.

Eating just one Amla a day can provide significant health benefits, including boosting immunity and improving skin health. In addition to its skin benefits, Amla is also recommended for eye health.

Eye specialist Dr Jitendra Nanakram Birle highlights that prolonged screen time can lead to dry eyes, irritation and blurred vision. To mitigate these issues, he advises staying hydrated and incorporating Amla into your diet, as it can help maintain overall eye health.