Indore: Bobby sent to police remand for 3 more days

Police produced land mafia Bobby Chhabra before the court on Wednesday. He was sent to police remand for three more days to recover the documents into the case.

Khajrana police station incharge Preetam Singh Thakur said Bobby was arrested and he was being questioned about land fraud of Khajrana area.

He was on police remand till Wednesday and was produced again before the court.

Court has sent him to police remand for three more days. Thakur said that Chhabra is being questioned further and documents related to the case will be recovered from him.