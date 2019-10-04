BMO, GYN among 6 booked for woman’s death

Sonkatch: Sonkatch police acting on the investigation report submitted by the health department in connection with the death of a woman while undergoing post-delivery treatment booked the then block medical officer, on-duty doctor and four others.

Sonkatch police station in charge Avinash Singh Sengar said that based on investigation report submitted by the health department, police booked the then block medical officer Hemant Kumar Gupta, gynaecologist Ritu Chourey, hospital nurse Kiran Narwarey, matron Priyanka Chouhan, auxiliary nurse midwife Manorama Sen and ASHA worker Manjubai under section 304 (negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, on December 21, 2018, one Vishnukunwar, wife of Rajpal, a resident of Kharpadi village died while undergoing post-delivery treatment at Sonkatch health centre after she delivered a baby. Her family members levelled medical negligence accusation on doctors and medical staff at the hospital and lodged complaint with local police, sub-divisional officer Ankita Jain and Dewas district chief medical and health officer seeking action against doctor and medical staff for negligence.

Deceased’s brother Jitendra Singh Rajput, a resident of Kharpadi village who lodged complaint in the matter informed that his sister delivered a healthy baby, but after delivery her condition started deteriorating.

Rajput said that they called on-duty doctor Ritu Chourey on her mobile phone, but she did not pick the call or call back. In the meantime, Dr Hemant Gupta, who was on emergency duty checked her and referred her to Dewas district hospital. Meanwhile, Vishnukunwar died while heading to Dewas.

Rajput leveled medical negligence accusation on the doctor and medical staff members and lodged complaint in the matter.

During nine-month course of investigation it was revealed that Vishnukunwar would have been alive if she had got timely treatment.

Based on that health department report and evidence, police booked BMO Gupta, Dr Chourey and four others.