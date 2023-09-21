Blessings Of People With BJP, Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “When the righteous rule, God remains happy,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while leading Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the city on Wednesday.

He described the yatra taken out in the city as a grand success and added that the blessings of the public are with the BJP.

The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm as citizens and BJP workers marched along the yatra route, waving saffron flags in the city.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and party leaders greeted the public with folded hands from their chariot. The public responded by showering them with flowers from welcome platforms. The CM spent around one hour to one and a half hour in each constituency.

People from diverse backgrounds came together to welcome the yatra. Several hundreds of welcome stages were installed in all six constituencies in the city from where the yatra passed by.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, originating in Khandwa, made its way into Indore through Rau constituency, where Chouhan paid a visit to Bande Saheb Gurudwara before embarking on the roadshow in the city, accompanied by Vijayvargiya, water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, party city president Gaurav Ranadive, party candidate Madhu Verma, and former MLA Jitu Patwari.

The yatra started around 12.30 pm from Bollaram Ustad Marg. When it reached Rajeev Gandhi Square, flowers were showered on the CM using a JCB machine. From there, the CM alighted from the chariot to reach Assembly No 1, where it was welcomed by former MLA Sudarshan Gupta.

As the Yatra reached Indore-1 constituency, local leaders and numerous citizens welcomed it. Women from the Bohra and Muslim communities also extended their welcome. Thousands of women lined the streets, holding flags and banners, expressing their gratitude through posters, as they were beneficiaries of various government schemes. The yatra continued with a convoy of vehicles.

During the roadshow in Indore, many citizens took photographs using their mobile phones from the rooftops to catch a glimpse of Chouhan. The entire route was adorned with flags and posters of the BJP and saffron flags were visible everywhere. Citizens even showered flowers along the way. The roadshow proceeded through the Rajwada intersection of Indore-3 constituency, where MLA Akash Vijayvargiya led a welcome.

Despite the heat, youth workers joined the yatra with a two-wheeler rally. Various society members, including Regar Samaj, Ravidas Samaj, Panchal Samaj, Vishwakarma Samaj, Khatik Samaj, Koshthi Samaj, District Waqf Committee, Maharashtra Samaj, Street Vendors Organisation, and others, welcomed the yatra from different platforms.

The yatra then entered Indore-4 constituency from Mhow Naka square, where MLA Malini Gaud extended a warm welcome to the yatra.

The CM and other leaders paid their respects at the statue of Laxman Singh Gaud and then continued the yatra and reached Indore-5 constituency. Here, MLA Mahendra Hardia joined the CM.

Lastly, the yatra reached Indore-2 constituency where local MLA Ramesh Mendola welcomed it. Fireworks were done for around 7 minutes before the yatra concluded at Kulkarni ka Bhatta area.

During the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, IDA president Jaipal Singh Chavda, Youth Commission chairman Nishant Khare, Sawan Sonkar, senior leaders Krishnamurari Moghe, Babu Singh Raghuvanshi and Deepak Jain Tinu were mainly present.

