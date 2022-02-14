Blast from the Past! Saajan Chale Sasural on Bullock cart, videos go viral

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Bail-gaadi’ (bullock cart) used to be an integral means of transport until three decades back. But, it has, today, become a rare sight even in village areas of the state.

The locals of Padiyal village of Kukshi Tehsil in Dhar district were amused, seeing a caravan of bullock carts ferrying groom and Baaratis.

The videos of the wedding procession that has become talk of the area have gone viral on social media.

It was Gajendra Singh Alawa’s wedding procession. Alawa, a postgraduate youth, rode on a bullock cart to the bride’s home situated barely 500 metres from his home.

When Alawa told his family members that he wanted to take his wedding procession on bullock carts, his father, a school teacher and other family members immediately approved, saying bullock carts are an integral part of their tradition.

According to reports, there were 10 to 12 bullock carts in the procession.

Groom Alawa said that it had been a custom in their family. “We should not shy away from following our tradition, although today many people have forgotten this tradition. We must follow and keep our tradition alive,” he said.

He added that his grandfather and father, too, had taken out their wedding processions on bullock carts. “Hence, to continue the family tradition and also to set an example to others to value the age-old traditions, I decided for this wedding procession,” Alawa said.

Alawa runs a coaching institute in Barwani after completing master's in Arts had met Alka Randa, now his wife, during study. The couple was in a relationship for seven long years. After The death of Alka’s father, the duo has decided to enter into wedlock. They put proposals before their respective family members and got support from them as well. After family members' discussion, their marriage date was finalised on February 11.

Alka, currently preparing for a government job after completing B Ed.

“We intentionally avoided the modern means of transport to spread the message of environment conservation. Also, no loud music was played, the only musical instrument used was the ‘dhol’ to mark the wedding celebration,” Alawa’s father Rameshchandra Alawa said.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:32 PM IST