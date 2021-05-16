Ujjain: Black Fungus menace; fourth death in a week, 17 patients under treatment

Ujjain: During the second wave, corona patients and corona winners are facing the threat of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus).

A 43-year-old man, Mohammed Imran, who was suffering lost his battle against Black Fungus early on Sunday.

The doctors at Tejankar Hospital, made frantic efforts to save his life. They even amputated one of his eyes as their last ditch effort to save him, to no avail.

This is the fourth death in the city due to Black Fungus.

Panic prevailed among the people as the reports of patients and corona winners contracting Black Fungus started doing rounds. The deaths due to Black Fungus is also not helping the people, who are already overwhelmed with the highly virulent nature of coronavirus strain that is causing most harm during the second wave.

Imran was the area sales manager of a private telecom company living in Rishi Nagar. He tested positive for corona on April 16. His wife was already a corona patient. Imran stayed in home-isolation for a few days. He was admitted to Tejankar Hospital on April 23 as his condition worsened. On April 27, symptoms of Black Fungus were found in his nose so Imran was shifted to the CHL Hospital in Indore.

The doctors at CHL performed 2 surgeries on him on May 1 and then on May 5. The had to remove one of his eyes. However, soon the fungus affected his other eye. His kin brought him to Ujjain and again admitted him to Tejankar Hospital. Imran died here at 4 am on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and their son and daughter.

Black fungus has claimed 3 deaths in the city in the past. The first death took place on May 9 when one Karan Jatiya (40), a resident of Deepti Parisar, Indore Road succumbed to the infection. He owned a printing business on Maksi Road. After testing corona-positive, he was admitted to RDGMC Hospital. Due to post-recovery complications, he was admitted to Deshmukh Hospital. Before mucoramycosis infection could be detected, he had lost both his eyes and after three to four days of struggle he died due to brain haemorrhage.

Later one Anil Jain, who runs a grocery shop on Maksi Road, also died of the same disease three days ago. According to his brother Rakesh Jain, Anil was admitted to SS Hospital in Ujjain after being corona positive. From there he had returned home after about 10 days of treatment.

His kin took him to Bombay Hospital, Indore after two days of his discharge from corona ward, when symptoms of black fungus were seen on his body. But despite testing corona-positive, he was not given treatment at the hospital in Indore and the medics advised his kin to get his treatment done at Ujjain itself. The family rushed him to JK Hospital where he died, two days later, while undergoing treatment. Similarly, Sudha, wife of Govind Mittal, a social worker of Agrawal community, also died of Black Fungus. Family members efforts to save her life went in vain.

Non-availability of injections; death rate 50%

Meanwhile, the district administration has constituted a team to control the disease. Officials who are a part of the team said the problem has become grave due to non-availability of injection for Black Fungus patients. Efforts are also being made to source injections from Bhopal. Additional collector and in-charge of Covid-19 and the nodal officer of government hospitals, Sojan Singh Rawat said that the person suffering from this disease should be kept under the supervision of a team of doctors comprising a dentist, an ENT specialist, an eye specialist and a neuro surgeon and the administration is working on it. According to Rawat, death percentage in Covid-19 was one to two per cent but according to the figures so far revealed in Black Fungus, the death rate is up to 50 per cent, so it is very important to stop its infection in the early stages.

CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal said that there are now 17 patients of Black Fungus in Ujjain. Out of them 13 are admitted in RDGMG Hospital and 4 in Charitable Hospital. Among them the condition of two patients remains to be serious, he said.