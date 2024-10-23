BJYM Indore City VP, Wife Booked For Embezzling Rs 2 Cr From Trader

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against Kapil Goyal, city vice president of BJYM, and his wife for embezzlement of Rs 2 crore, police said on Tuesday. The accused had taken money from a trader on the pretext of investment.

The police are investigating the case further. Additional DCP (zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra informed media persons that a case of cheating and embezzlement was registered against Goyal and his wife on the complaint of trader Jayesh Vyas on Monday night. Vyas informed the police that he met Goyal through a leader of BJYM last year.

After befriending Vyas, Goyal took Rs 2 crore from him. He had promised to return the entire amount till March 2024 but he didn’t return the same to the complainant. The accused had given eight cheques with an amount of Rs 25 lakh each but the cheques were dishonoured.

Vyas had given a written complaint to the commissioner of police against the accused. On Monday, MG Road police registered a case against Goyal. Police said that the role of his wife was also found in the case so she was also booked and further investigation is underway. It is said that the accused had given a PDF file of a forged letter in the name of a nationalised bank but the letter was also found to be forged.