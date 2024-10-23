 BJYM Indore City VP, Wife Booked For Embezzling Rs 2 Cr From Trader
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBJYM Indore City VP, Wife Booked For Embezzling Rs 2 Cr From Trader

BJYM Indore City VP, Wife Booked For Embezzling Rs 2 Cr From Trader

Vyas informed the police that he met Goyal through a leader of BJYM last year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against Kapil Goyal, city vice president of BJYM, and his wife for embezzlement of Rs 2 crore, police said on Tuesday. The accused had taken money from a trader on the pretext of investment.

The police are investigating the case further.  Additional DCP (zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra informed media persons that a case of cheating and embezzlement was registered against Goyal and his wife on the complaint of trader Jayesh Vyas on Monday night. Vyas informed the police that he met Goyal through a leader of BJYM last year.

Read Also
IIM Indore To Empower Military Officers With Strategic Expertise Army Officers To Learn Logistics &...
article-image

After befriending Vyas, Goyal took Rs 2 crore from him. He had promised to return the entire amount till March 2024 but he didn’t return the same to the complainant. The accused had given eight cheques with an amount of Rs 25 lakh each but the cheques were dishonoured.  

Vyas had given a written complaint to the commissioner of police against the accused. On Monday, MG Road police registered a case against Goyal. Police said that the role of his wife was also found in the case so she was also booked and further investigation is underway. It is said that the accused had given a PDF file of a forged letter in the name of a nationalised bank but the letter was also found to be forged.  

FPJ Shorts
Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray
Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray
Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps
Bombay HC Raps Police For Lackadaisical Probe Into 2021 FIR On Forged Madh Island Maps
Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Raises Alarm Over Non-Functional Baggage Scanners At CSMT, Highlighting Security Concerns
Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Raises Alarm Over Non-Functional Baggage Scanners At CSMT, Highlighting Security Concerns
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Govandi Girl Fatally Struck By Train While Crossing Tracks At Seawood Railway Station
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Govandi Girl Fatally Struck By Train While Crossing Tracks At Seawood Railway Station

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJYM Indore City VP, Wife Booked For Embezzling Rs 2 Cr From Trader

BJYM Indore City VP, Wife Booked For Embezzling Rs 2 Cr From Trader

Two Hostellers Found In Drunken State; Slapped With Rs 2K Fine In DAVV Indore

Two Hostellers Found In Drunken State; Slapped With Rs 2K Fine In DAVV Indore

Indore Doctors, Health Professionals Demand Renovation Of Building, Action Against JSG

Indore Doctors, Health Professionals Demand Renovation Of Building, Action Against JSG

Diagnostic Centre Stops Free CT Scan, MRI In Indore's MY Hospital As Contract Expires

Diagnostic Centre Stops Free CT Scan, MRI In Indore's MY Hospital As Contract Expires

Anti-Encroachment Drive Between Janjeerwala And Industry House Square In Indore

Anti-Encroachment Drive Between Janjeerwala And Industry House Square In Indore