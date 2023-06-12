BJYM Activists' Clash: BJP Seeks Explanation From Gaud, Soni and Mishra

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists had clashed in front of their state president Vaibhav Pawar at a restaurant near Bhanwarkuan Square, BJP sought an explanation from all three office bearers viz Shubhendra Gaud, Saugat Mishra and Nayan Soni who were involved in the fight.

The trio has been issued notices with directions to submit their reply within 24 hours.

The BJP has sought clarification from BJYM leader Shubhendra Gaud and working committee member Nayan Soni on their roles and who all were involved in the feud. Besides, Saugat, who was thrashed black and blue, has also been asked to clarify his role.

All three will have to give their written explanation at the office by 11 am on Monday.

The state organisation has sought a complete report from BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive on the matter. Party sources said that strict action can be taken in the case.

The sources also claimed that more than 20 prominent leaders of the city have given feedback to state leadership on the incident.

On Saturday afternoon, Saugat was thrashed at a restaurant at Bhanwarkuan Square at the behest of Gaud. The whole incident took place in the presence of BJYM state president Pawar. Even Pawar was manhandled during the clash.

The video of the incident had gone viral, after which Saugat and Gaud were summoned to the party office by city president Ranadive on Saturday itself. However, other leaders of the organisation have also raised their voices regarding the incident and pointed out that even earlier there have been incidents of assault by the same group. But to date, no action has been taken.

