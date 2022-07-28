BJP's rebel wins president post in Pansemal

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): In Pansemal janpad panchayat in Barwani district, even after having a majority of BJP-supported people, Lal Singh Pawar of Congress was elected as the vice-president of the janpad panchayat with the support of Congress, while BJP’s rebel candidate Sheela Vasave was elected as the janpad president.

There was a lot of commotion since morning regarding the election of the president and vice president of janpad panchayat Pansemal.

There was a lot of hustle and bustle but the election was completed peacefully. Sub-divisional officer joint collector Anshu Jawla, and police officers were present throughout.

Rajpur: Anita Bai switches from Cong to BJP and wins president's post

Following the three-tier panchayat elections, elections for president and vice president of Rajpur janpad panchayat were held on Thursday in which, Anita Bai Sardar (who recently joined BJP from Congress) was elected president. Whereas Mayadevi Yadav, mother of BJP district general secretary Ajay Yadav, was elected vice-president.

Notably, 11 members each of Congress and the BJP were elected as members of the janpad panchayat in the recently held panchayat elections. Janpad panchayat members exercise their franchise to vote in the presidential elections.

Read Also Pansemal: Mendrana villagers boycott polls to protest poor development