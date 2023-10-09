BJP Will Win With Record Margin: Trivedi

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed his confidence in BJP winning the upcoming state assembly elections by a record margin on the basis of development in the state. Trivedi was addressing a Prabhudh-Jan conference organised under the aegis of state Gaurav Pratishthan Bhopal and Khargone at Saraswati Vidya Mandir auditorium. He also emphasised that India has been witnessing a wave of development for the last nine years because of the personal outreach and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's victory in the assembly elections is obvious because Madhya Pradesh is moving on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he pointed out. Taking a dig at the INDIA alliance, he said that the alliance was formed for the compulsion of power, based on dynastic politics and corruption which are very harmful to the country. On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unites the people of the country while the Opposition divides them.

Rajya Sabha MP and scheduled tribe morcha research in-charge Dr Sumer Singh Solanki, senior educationist and former principal Gajanandji Chaporkar, Dr Govind Gupta, Khargone MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Khandwa MP GyaneshwarPatil, district president Rajendra Singh Rathore, former district president Ranjit Singh Dundir were present at the event. Bhupendra Jain Maheshwar and Dinesh Sharma Mama Bhikangaon also attended. The event was conducted by former district president Dandir and district coordinator Ingle proposed a vote of thanks.

