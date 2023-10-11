 BJP Will Win Assembly Elections In five States With Thumping Majority, Says Naqvi In Khandwa
Naqvi arrived in Khandwa to address various election meetings in Harsud and Mandhata assembly constituencies in the district.

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh and also win assembly polls in four other states with huge majority on the back of good governance, inclusive empowerment and robust national security, former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls between November 7 and 30, and the counting of votes will be on December 3, as per the Election Commission.

"The BJP will get a thumping majority in Madhya Pradesh and all other states due to its report card of good governance, inclusive empowerment, and national security," a release quoting Naqvi said.

A single-phase polling will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17.

Naqvi also interacted with members of the BJP's district core committee, office-bearers, and workers.

"For the first time after Independence, a non-Congress government is successfully completing its two consecutive terms at the Centre ensuring national security, dignity, stability and good governance. It is moving towards the third term under the dynamic and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

'PM Modi broke the backbone of terrorism'

He said India was going through a difficult phase before 2014 and witnessed terror attacks almost every fortnight in one or other part of the country which claimed many innocent lives.

"But PM Modi adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism which broke the backbone of terrorism and its masters. The Modi government has protected the country both from 'aapda' (COVID-19 pandemic) and 'aatank' (terrorism)," the BJP leader added.

