 BJP Will Return To Power Once Again In MP: Maharashtra MLA Rajesh Nahar
The visiting legislator is taking part in different programmes in the assembly constituency allotted to him and working with resolve for the party’s victory in the assembly polls.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
BJP Will Return To Power Once Again In MP: Maharashtra MLA Rajesh Nahar

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP will once again form the government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajesh Padvi, an MLA from Maharashtra said, while talking to Free Press on the sidelines of a party workers meeting here in Pansemal tehsil of Barwani district.

Padvi, who represents Shahada assembly constituency in Dhule district, is close to Pansemal tehsil and is on a visit to Pansemal assembly constituency in Barwani district ahead of the state assembly elections to take stock of the ground situation there.

As part of the programme, he is interacting with the party's local functionaries and voters. While talking to Free Press, Padvi spilled the beans on how the party will overcome its previous defeat and how his experience as an MLA from a place that is very close to Pansemal would help the BJP.

The Shiva Singh government not only made promises but successfully turned these promises into reality and we will make people aware of how the Shiva-led government brought a sea change into the lives of people living here in the tribal belt.

Notably, in 2018, BJP candidate from Pansemal faced a massive 25000-vote defeat. Padvi said that though we faced defeat here in the previous assembly elections, the BJP government’s good governance will definitely help our party this time, as people here are well aware of what Congress MLAs have done for them in the last five years.

On whether he sees any impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra or Kamal Nath’s Nari Samman Yojana, Padvi replied in the affirmative, saying that he doesn’t see any impact of that here.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the BJP MLA said that he (Kamal Nath) must fulfil promises that he made to the state voters in the past. There is a rift inside the party at some places over the selection of candidates, but in a democracy everyone has the right to express their views and we welcome everyone.

