 BJP Vikas Parv: Forest Minister Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Various Development Work Worth Crores
The foundation stone of various development works approved under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana were laid at various gram panchayats under Khalwa block.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 08:19 AM IST
article-image
BJP Vikas Parv: Forest Minister Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Various Development Work Worth Crores | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under state wide Vikas Parv, forest minister and regional MLA Vijay Shah performed bhoomi-pujan of various development works worth crores in various villages under Harsud Assembly constituency.

The foundation stone of various development works approved under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana were laid at various gram panchayats under Khalwa block. These villages included Avalya Roshni, Semliya, Bhagpura, Chadida, Jhinjhri, Mathani, Kekadiya, Mehlu and Bichpuri.

While addressing, Shah said that many construction work have been taken up for expansion of public facilities costing over crores. Along with this, better implementation of public welfare schemes is being done under BJP’s Vikas Parv.

The saffron party is dedicated to the progress and well-being of all sections of the society. Former mayor Bhavna Shah, BJP district vice- president Santosh Soni, BJP leader Santosh Sitoke, Sunil Jain, Jagannath Yadav, Yuva Morcha president Harshal Tomar and other party workers were present.

