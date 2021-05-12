BJP veteran Upadhyay dies at 90

Ujjain: Veteran BJP leader and ex-Mayor of Ujjain Radhe Shyam Upadhyay died after prolonged illness here on Wednesday.

He was about 90 and left behind a well-established family. He was a lawyer and worked with ex-PM Atal Bihari Bajpai, RSS organizer Kusha Bhau Thackrey and others for many-many years.

He is known for quality construction works which were carried out in view of Simhastha Fair-1980. He was the first president of local unit of BJP. His funeral procession will be taken out on Thursday morning from his Nadi Road located residence.