BJP triumphs in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar civic elections

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered its victory in the civic elections of Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar after the counting of votes on Friday. Reportedly, the BJP has occupied seats in 10 out of 15 wards of the city. The remaining two seats were won by the Congress and three seats by independent candidates.

As soon as the news of BJP victory spread in the city, party's supporters got excited and celebrated it by distributing sweets among themselves. Grand fireworks were also arranged by them. A celebratory procession of winning candidates was also taken out by the BJP men where they stopped at each house to propose a vote of thanks to voters for selecting them as their ruling government.

After the procession, all the candidates received their victory certificates from the returning officer. BJP’s big names including MP Gumansingh Damor, MLA Sulochana Rawat, election in-charge Mukam Singh Kirade and others also congratulated the winning candidates of the party involving Savita Limsing Bhadiya from Ward No 2, Manoj Deora 3, Rakesh Nalvaya 5, Abhijit Dawar 6 and others.

Notably, this time the election of the city council president is to be done by the councillor, on the basis of majority. In this order, again a BJP candidate will be established on the council president's post.

