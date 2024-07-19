 BJP MP Claims He Got Death Threat Call 'For Making Videos On Hindutva'; Cops Begin Probe
PTIUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki from Madhya Pradesh on Friday said that an unidentified man called him and threatened to kill him for making videos on nationalism and Hindutva.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe, an official said.

Talking to reporters, the 40-year-old MP who represents the Dewas Lok Sabha constituency said, "Around 11.40 am today, when I was at a study room in Tilak Nagar, I received a call from an unknown number, with the caller saying that I was making a lot of videos on nationalism and Hindutva. He then started abusing me. I asked his name, but he threatened to kill me." Talking about it, Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay said, "The Dewas MP received a call in the morning. After getting a complaint application from him, an FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station." The Civil Lines area City Superintendent of Police (CSP) is heading the investigation into the matter, he said.

According to police sources, the call was probably made from Kanpur, but the caller has switched off his phone.

Solanki joined active politics after quitting his job as a judge in Madhya Pradesh, sources close to the politician said.

He became a member of Parliament for the first time in 2019, after defeating his nearest rival Prahlad Tipaniya. In this year's Lok Sabha election, Solanki defeated Congress candidate Rajendra Malviya. 

