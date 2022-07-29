BJP minister's son beats official party candidate to win Sendhwa district president post

Balwant Patel |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Following the three-tier panchayat elections, the elections to the post of president and vice-president were concluded on Thursday.

Independent candidate Balwant Patel won the district president post of Sendhwa district panchayat by defeating BJP candidate Kavita Vikas Arya.

Balwant Patel, who is the son of Cabinet minister Prem Singh Patel was also a contender for the BJP ticket but chose to fight as an Independent candidate when BJP announced Kavita Vikas Arya as its official candidate for the post of district president. Patel secured 9 votes out of a total of 14 votes while BJP's official candidate Arya bagged 5 votes. There was a lot of commotion since morning regarding the election of the president and vice president of district panchayat Sendhwa. Vikas Arya, son of former BJP minister Antarsingh Arya, accused minister Prem Singh Patel and son Balwant Patel of indiscipline.

This type of indiscipline is creating unrest in the party cadre and bringing a bad name to the party known for discipline and unity. Party will not tolerate any misbehaviour or rebellious attitude, he said. Huge demonstrations were held outside the election office. Similarly, demonstrations were also witnessed here at the BJP office, Barwani, against rebel candidates.