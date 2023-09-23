BJP Is Set To Secure Majority In State: Devda

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State finance minister Jagdish Devda highlighted the ruling BJP's achievement while addressing the Jan Aashirwad Yatra at the Crown Palace Auditorium in Mandsaur.

Speaking to mediapersons, minister Devda pointed to BJP's tradition of presenting its work to the public and seeking their blessings. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, launched from Chitrakoot, successfully covered 10,643 kilometres across the state's 51 districts, directly engaging with over 25 lakh voters. These journeys were met with warmth and support at more than 1,000 locations, he claimed.

Minister Devda acknowledged the contribution of BJP workers and the people in organising over 670 Rath Sabhas, 200 stage meetings and 50 large public gatherings during the yatras. Furthermore, he announced that approximately 14 lakh new members have joined the Madhya Pradesh BJP family during the campaign.

Devda expressed confidence in the upcoming elections, stating that the BJP is set to secure a majority in the state. He attributed this confidence to the substantial development in the state since 2014, accelerated by Prime Minister Modi's focus on Madhya Pradesh.

He criticized Congress's Jan Aakrosh Yatra as a reflection of infighting and anger among its leaders and asserted that the people of Madhya Pradesh are prepared to respond to the Congress's public anger march by voting for BJP. He pointed out that people have not forgotten Congress's failure to fulfil promises, including loan waivers for farmers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)