BJP Is Committed To People: Rana

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) strategy to collect ground level feedback through MLAs of other States, veteran MLA Arun Singh Rana from Vagra Assembly constituency in Gujarat was on a week-long visit to Badnawar.

During his visit, party has entrusted him with the responsibility of establishing mutual coordination among various leaders, eliminate displeasure, ascertain the position of the party candidate ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Interacting with press at Chandraleela Palace, Rana said that election would be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP is committed to the development of the region and its people.

Asked about internal rift in many places where the BJP announced the candidates ahead of the polls, Rana shied away saying he has been sent to ascertain the position of the party not to collect survey.

On being asked about the State government distributing free-bees by taking huge loans, he claimed that the government has been implementing schemes under instruction of Central government in view of welfare of the people.

Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon,Prahlad Singh Solanki, Mohan Singh Chauhan, Shekhar Yadav, Narendra Rathore and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

