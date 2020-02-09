BJP hasn't put up 'no exit' board: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Muslim leaders quitting party

Indore: In the wake of some Muslim leaders quitting BJP to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Sunday said his party has not put up a board of "no exit".

“The BJP is a big political party. The BJP has neither put up a board of 'no exit' nor of 'no entry'. Whosoever wants to leave the party is free to go,” he told media while responding to a query on Muslim leaders from the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh quitting the BJP in protest against the CAA. He said there is misunderstanding about CAA and those who oppose it should think with an open mind and get their misconceptions cleared as the new law is not a threat to any Indian citizen.

“It is a law about giving citizenship to minorities who left Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution,” he said.

Naqvi said it was not for the first time that amendment in Citizenship Act was made. “Amendments were made in the Act for giving citizenship to Tamils who came from Sri Lanka and people from Uganda,” he said.