BJP committed towards all-round development of town: Solanki

Anjad (Madhya Pradesh): The foundation stone laying á ceremony of variousádevelopment projects worth Rs 1.25 crore were performed here at Anjad town of Barwani district on Monday. Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki and Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel were present.

Aimed at bringing primary health care facilities nearer to residents, the civic body laid the foundation stone of Mukhyamantri Sanjivani Clinic in ward number 5 at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Apart from it, bhoomi pujan of various road development works to be undertaken in different wards at a total cost of Rs 1 crore was performed, under state-wide operation Kayakalp Campaign (Rejuvenation Campaign).

Municipal president Mangilal Mukati delivered the welcome speech. Addressing a gathering afterálayingátheáfoundationástone, MP Solanki emphasised theáBJP's commitment toátheádevelopmentáof the town. Many welfare schemes are being run by Narendra Modi-led Centre and Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government. Many developmental works would come up through the city council also.

District panchayat president Balwant Singh Patel, MLA Bala Bachchan, municipal Mangilal Mukati, Antar Singh Patel, BJP mandal chief Narendra Patidar and party workers were also present at the event.