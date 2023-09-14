Bizarre! Thieves Steal 16 Ceiling Fans From District Hospital, Put New Locks On Rooms 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre case of theft has come to fore in the District Hospital on Wednesday where thieves have stolen 16 ceiling fans from the newly constructed staff quarters.

Surprisingly, the thieves not only broke the locks but also put new locks on each room from where they stole the fans.

The incident was discovered when the doctors and staff tried to open the room for organising a meeting but were left surprised when they failed to open the locks of every room with the keys they had.

Later, the doctors lodged a complaint with the cops at Chandan Nagar Police Station about the incident. According to the staff, the quarters are vacant and locked as they are yet to be allotted to the staff members.

“Civil Surgeon and RMO had planned to organise a meeting to review the preparations of ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign and told the staff to open one of the rooms for the same.

The staff members tried to open the locks on the first floor but failed as the keys and locks were different. The same scene was repeated as they failed to open the locks of rooms on the second floor and third floors,” the staff said.

Later, the officials managed to break the locks to open the rooms and found the ceiling fans stolen. “The thieves have stolen the fans installed in the corridors of the hospital.

The incident might have taken place at night when the duty staff locked themselves from inside. There are no security guards deployed in the hospital,” staff said.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr GL Sodhi said that they have changed all the locks and lodged a complaint with the police about the incident.

