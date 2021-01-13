Bird flu menace in MP: District level control room set up

Indore: A district level control room has been set up for exchange of information related to bird flu. The control room has been set up in the office of Deputy Director Veterinary Department.

Deputy Director Veterinary Dr PK Sharma informed that Dr Anjali Singh has been deputed as the officer-in-charge of the control room and it has started functioning under the supervision of Animal Husbandry Department. Her mobile number is 88880-02322. Citizens are keen on getting first-hand news on bird deaths especially in the district.

He also said that the control room will work 24X7. Duty of officers and employees has been fixed in three shifts. Ms Priya Jadhav, Assistant Statistics Officer, will be on duty from 8 am to 4 pm. Her mobile number is 97551-66686. Similarly, from 4 pm to 12 midnight, Assistant Statistics Officer Pritam Singh Chauhan will be in charge whose mobile number is 99933-37849. From midnight to 8 am, Assistant Statistics Officer Badrilal Kanude will be stationed. His mobile number is 94253-20141.