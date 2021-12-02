Bird Flu Concern: 24X7 Control Room to monitor death of birds across Agar in Madhya Pradesh

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): After the lab reports confirmed the death of 48 crows due to bird flu, Animal Husbandry deputy director Dr SV Kosarwal has set up a Control Room to monitor the deaths of birds across the district.

The report issued by National Institute of High Security Veterinary Diseases, Bhopal (ICAR) confirmed the presence of the H5N8 virus (bird flu) in samples of dead crows sent from the district.

The Control Room will operate at Agar Veterinary Services and government servants will be deployed to work in three shifts.

Assistant veterinary area officers Banshilal Carpenter (Mobile number: 95898-89133), Nirmal Solanki (Mobile number 62644-67363) and Prem Narayan Daslania (Mobile number 76939-72659) will be on duty from 9 am to 4 pm, 4 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 9 am respectively.

Kosarwal has directed the officers to provide share the information pertaining to deaths of birds with the Control Room and with the Disease Research Laboratory in-charge along with the Gram Panchayat and Nagar Panchayat concerned to control the bird flu outbreak.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department additional chief secretary JN Kansotiya issued directives to the bordering districts to monitor the situation and to immediately attend to any complaint related to the unnatural deaths of birds.

After a meet on Monday the administration has banned the sale of mutton and poultry to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 12:20 AM IST