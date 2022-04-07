Binjalwada Lift Irrigation project: MLA Birla meets Patil, raises issue of delay in project work

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of farmers led by local MLA Sachin Birla met Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil and raised the issue of delay and negligence in the Binjalwada Lift Irrigation project.

MLA Birla apprised Patil about the negligence and delay being done by the project construction agency GVPR Hyderabad. Birla urged the MP to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to speed up the construction of this project.

Patil said that the concerned officers have been instructed to give complete information about the project within the next three days and he will meet the chief minister soon along with the MLA and the work of the project will be expedited. Patil said that the MLA and he are farmers and we understand the plight of the farmers.

The two leaders had gone to the nearby village Dhakalgaon on Wednesday night to worship Gangaur Mata. Here, farmers of Binjalwada, Hirapur, Dasoda, Balia, and Gumthi submitted a memorandum to Patil regarding the delay in the project.

The memorandum states that the project work started in the year 2018 and the project should have been completed by the year 2021. But even in 2022, the construction work of pump house No 2 and 4 of the project is going on at a snail's pace.

There is a wave of resentment among the villagers from 129 villages of the Bhikangaon assembly constituency. The aggrieved farmers said that if this condition continues due to negligence and delay in the construction of the project, then migration of villagers from the villages of the Binjalwara region will start. A large number of farmers were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:23 PM IST