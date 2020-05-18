Bihar migrant worker, wife and daughter injured in road accident at Indore Bypass

A migrant worker from Bihar, his wife and daughter got injured in a road accident on Bypass Road on Sunday. The trio was discharged from hospital and district administration has made arrangement to send them back home.

Rakesh Yadav of Shahpura in Bihar works in Gujarat. Due to lockdown, his family was stuck there. They decided to reach their village on a bike and hence he along with his wife and daughter were going to Bihar from Gujarat when he lost control and his bike rammed a divider on Bypass. Social activists spotted them injured on the spot after which they were rushed to the hospital.

However, they were discharged from the hospital after primary treatment. Later, the local administration was informed after which they were sent to their village.