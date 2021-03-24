Ujjain: Big incident averted as passengers escape from burning bus In the nick of time

Ujjain: A passenger bus heading to Bhind from Rajkot suddenly caught fire near village Ingoriya at Ujjain Barnagar Road on midnight on Tuesday night. The passengers found themselves trapped

as the flames soon engulfed the whole vehicle.

However, they managed to escape from the clutches of death by jumping through the windows. Passengers of the front seat were able to the use the main gate to run to their safety, out of the bus.

As per reports 44 passengers including women and children were onboard. It took 2 hours of strenuous efforts to control the fire but by then the bus was completely gutted.

Ingoriya police informed that the fire started from the rear end and spread rapidly across the entire bus. The passengers were shifted to the other buses to finish the rest of their journey. The police said that the passengers’ timely action saved their lives.