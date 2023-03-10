Bhopal: Women employees to get 7 days’ extra CL, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been giving sops to women, offered another relief for female employees on Thursday.

Chouhan decided to give seven days of extra CL. Government employees get 13 days of CL a year. After Chouhan’s announcement, the women employees will get 20 days of CL, which has come as a big relief for them.

As women also take care of their household work, they will be given seven days’ extra CL, Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister announced that his government decided to increase financial literacy among women.

For this, the girl students will be imparted 60-80 hours of training in handling digital and financial issues, English communication and in workplace readiness skills.

About providing jobs to the girl students, studying in technical institutions will be imparted skill training. They will be trained in making traditional handcrafts, in making garments in running handlooms.

The National Institute of Design and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will provide advanced training to women handloom and traditional handicraft artisans. Apart from that, special training will be imparted to women, and job fairs will be held, Chouhan said.

