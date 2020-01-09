Bhopal: Tribal MLAs rip into officers

BHOPAL: Law-makers belonging to tribal community took the officers to task during a meeting of Adiwasi Advisory Parishad on Thursday.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath held a meeting of the Parishad, but after he had left, tribal welfare minister Omkar Singh Markam presided over the discussion throughout the day.

Other legislators present at the meeting were opposed to the compulsory thumb impression of the tribal people for getting ration.

The system is wrong because the impression of the thumbs of labourers changes for the hard work they do daily, the MLAs said.

Nath has ordered for setting up of a high-level committee to find out an alternative to the thumb impression.

A committee comprising the senior officers of the food and SC/ST welfare departments will find out alternative to the thumb impression.

The MLAs criticised principal secretary of tribal welfare department Deepali Rastogi and principal secretary of food Neelam Shami without mentioning their names.

They also denounced some of the decisions taken by Rastogi.

About the legislators’ anger, Nath said ten points should be picked and discussed through sub-committees of legislators belonging to the advisory Parishad.

The ten points should be related to the welfare of the tribal people, and Markam will be the chairman of those committees.

Committees will also be set up on education, health and food.

Population-based budget allotment act soon

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said an act for compulsory use of funds meant for tribal welfare schemes and allotment of budget on the basis of tribal population would soon be made. Members of the Parishad agreed about the proposal for amendment to the SC/ST Sahukar Act, 1972. The Central government stopped amendments proposed by the state in the act, saying that, the Parishad had not approved it.

The government also decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to solve the problems of promotion for the officers to be engaged on deputation and sent to tribal blocks.

Giving eggs to Aganwadi kids hailed

The law-makers of Adiwasi Advisory Parishad welcomed the government’s decision to provide eggs to the children at Aganwadi centres across the state. The issue of giving eggs at those centres kicked up a row as BJP and various religious groups were opposed to the move.